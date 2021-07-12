Fulham transfer round-up: Antonee Robinson update, Will Hughes development, price-tag set for target

Fulham are facing a vital period over the next few weeks as they aim to get themselves ready for the start of next season after an uncertain period since their relegation.

Marco Silva has replaced Scott Parker and he will have the chance to assess the squad of players he has available to him and decide where they need to strengthen further.

It is vital that they offer him the backing he needs to make one or two key changes to the side and bring in a couple of players that might make all the difference to their promotion ambitions.

It is also important that Fulham sort out the long-term futures of some of their key players that are being linked with possible exits from Craven Cottage.

There have been a couple of transfer rumours that have emerged concerning Fulham in the last few days and it will be interesting to see how much business gets done at Craven Cottage over the next few weeks or so.

With that in mind, we round-up some of the latest transfer stories concerning Fulham…

Wolves join race for Antonee Robinson

One Fulham player who is continuing to attract attention in the summer transfer window is defender Antonee Robinson.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday (11/07/2021, p61), Wolves have become the latest side to join the hunt for the left-back’s signature as they seek to make the right additions to their squad.

It is believed that Wolves would been keen to come to an agreement with Fulham over the defender as long as they are willing to allow him to leave for a fee of around £10 million.

It has previously been reported by The Athletic that Premier League champions Manchester City remain interested in the defender as well this summer.

The Sun also reported Man City’s interest earlier in the window and it was reported then that Fulham could be wanting around £10 million for him.

There have also been reports from Calciomercato earlier in the window that AC Milan could reignite their interest in Robinson after they missed out on signing him when he was at Wigan Athletic.

Newcastle United facing internal row over Will Hughes as Fulham circle

One player that Fulham are potentially interested in adding to their squad this summer is Watford’s Will Hughes.

It has previously been reported by the Daily Mail that Silva is keen to reunite with his former midfielder and that he could be signed as a direct replacement for Tom Cairney should he be allowed to leave Craven Cottage.

It has also been reported that Newcastle United are interested in Hughes. However, according to the latest update from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Steve Bruce is facing a battle with the club’s recruitment team over whether to move for the midfielder or not.

That might potentially be a boost for Fulham’s attempts to sign Hughes this summer and it could be that they use Newcastle’s confusion over their interest to their advantage and edge out in the race to sign him from Watford.

Price-tag set for Cameron Carter-Vickers amid Fulham interest

Another potential incoming that Fulham could make this summer is Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The latest report from Football Insider has now revealed that Spurs are set to demand a fee of around £5 million for him this summer with them keen to cash in on him as he enters the final 12 months of his deal after a contract extension was triggered.

Fulham were linked with a move for the defender back in June and it was believed that they were being joined by the likes of Cardiff City and AFC Bournemouth.

Reports have also suggested that Newcastle United and Celtic are interested in signing the USA international.

It will now be interesting to see whether any of the clubs that are keen on the defender will pay up the £5 million asking price that Tottenham have placed on him.