Fulham plot raid on ex-Championship rival for creative outlet

Derby County starlet Jayden Bogle has fresh admirers from the Premier League in the form of newly-promoted Fulham.

Scott Parker is looking shape his defence ahead of a return to the Premier League and appears set on cherry-picking some top talent out of the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Fulham have eyes on Bogle, who has had a £10m price-tag slapped on him by Derby this summer.

The right-back burst onto the scene under Frank Lampard in 2018/19 and helped Derby reach the play-offs.

He was involved in the stunning semi-final win over Leeds, but was unable to help the Rams win promotion to the Premier League and was part of the side that lost to Aston Villa at Wembley.

In total, the 20-year-old featured on 43 occasions that season, scoring two goals and registering a further nine assists.

Despite the departure of Lampard and subsequent appointment of Phillip Cocu, Bogle’s development hasn’t stalled, with another 37 appearances in the season gone by.

There was another goal for the attack-minded right-back, whilst he also registered five assists as the Rams finished in mid-table.

The Verdict

Right-back was a problem position for Parker last season in the Championship. He had Cyrus Christie and Denis Odoi, who are two players with very different traits.

There’s more comparison to be made between Bogle and Christie, but you can’t deny the Derby man is a talent and, after losing Cody Drameh to Leeds United, there’s a need to look at the long-term.

At 20, Bogle is a top player and will only get better.

It’d be £10m well spent. There’s goals and assists in Bogle, as well as a decent defensive game.

