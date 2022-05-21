Fulham transfer deal in danger as other clubs swoop

Championship outfit Fulham are on the verge of seeing their deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon collapse, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano’s Twitter update last night.

The 22-year-old looked set to become the Cottagers’ first signing of the summer as they look to replace the attacking void left by Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho, with a £7m deal thought to have been verbally agreed a month ago.

Recording four goals in 16 appearances in the Ukrainian top flight during the 2021/22 campaign, he enjoyed a slightly more productive campaign the season before that, scoring nine times in 23 outings but has had his footballing career affected in recent months by Russia’s invasion of the country.

However, he was able to make five Champions League appearances this term, also appearing in the Europa League frequently and this has seemingly captured the attention of multiple clubs, with other sides now said to have entered the race to secure his services.

This could put Solomon’s move to Craven Cottage in jeopardy with journalist Romano reporting that there are now “serious issues” preventing this deal from being finalised at this stage.

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have previously been linked with a move for the winger, though it remains to be seen whether any of the quartet have sustained their interest.

The Verdict:

Considering the interest surrounding him previously, many would see this as a coup for the Cottagers if they were able to pull this deal off, though some would say it’s a risk spending £7m on someone who isn’t proven in the English top tier.

You could say that about many players that have come to this division though – and considering some of the fees they spent back in the summer of 2018 on the likes of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Alfie Mawson, this is a reasonably modest deal.

Getting value for money has to be a top priority this summer to ensure they give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight but if they don’t, ensure they give themselves the best chance of promotion again.

And if they don’t spend a huge amount on players, that should help to cope with the loss of revenue they will get if they fall back into the second tier.

Some money will have to be spent if they are to remain afloat in the division – but they can recruit bargains as well. And having the right mix of players is also important – because they will want to stay in the top tier and shake off their current tag of being a ‘yo-yo’ club.

Solomon could potentially fill the void Carvalho will leave with the Israeli establishing himself as a consistent goalscorer, also having experience of playing in European competitions under his belt.