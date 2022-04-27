Fulham transfer blow emerges on €100m-rated target

Manchester United and Paris St-Germain are leading the race to recruit Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to a report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 27-year-old has been an integral part of his side’s cause again this term, recording nine goals and 11 assists in 33 Serie A matches during the 2021/22 campaign thus far and this record has attracted interest from elsewhere.

Championship club Fulham, who secured their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking last week following a 3-0 victory over Preston North End, are also thought to be in the race for his signature with Marco Silva’s men wanting to remain in the top tier for the long term.

Quiz: Which club did Fulham sign these 24 players from in the 1990s?

1 of 24 Rufus Brevett Crystal Palace Millwall QPR Wimbledon

A potential move for the Serbian midfielder could help the Cottagers in their quest to do just that, though he still has two years left on his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and this may prove to be a challenge in their potential quest to land the 27-year-old.

As per 90min.com, Juventus are also thought to be keeping close tabs on Milinkovic-Savic who has been a consistent goal contributor for his side since the 2017/18 campaign.

However, it’s Erik ten Hag’s United and Ligue 1 outfit PSG that are leading the race for him at this stage according to this latest report from Gazzetta dello Sport and officials at Lazio are hoping to receive €100m for his services.

Both clubs in pole position are thought to have tracked the midfielder for a while.

The Verdict:

The Serbian would be the type of player that would help to keep the Cottagers in the top flight for years – because he would provide the goalscoring prowess needed to support the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson.

In that sense, he would also be an excellent replacement for Fabio Carvalho, though Milinkovic-Savic may benefit from playing in a slightly deeper position, potentially as a defensive midfielder alongside Jean Michael Seri.

Would the 27-year-old and Seri provide enough strength in the middle of the park though? You could certainly bet on the duo having a good impact on the top tier and that’s especially important for the latter who has endured a mixed time at Craven Cottage thus far.

With the likes of Tom Cairney and Nathaniel Chalobah also in the mix, they would have some talented options on paper and the Lazio man’s arrival may even allow Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to move on permanently without causing any issues for the English side.

But his price tag and interest from elsewhere are two major barriers to this deal going through. The Cottagers may have splashed the cash before – but they would perhaps be foolish to fork out the fee needed to lure the midfielder to west London.