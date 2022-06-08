Fulham transfer blow emerges on 21 y/o as talks with arch-rivals revealed

Scottish Premiership sides Celtic and Rangers have both opened talks to recruit Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo ahead of the summer window, according to a report from Wales Online.

This interest comes after the 21-year-old enjoyed a fruitful season in the Belgian top tier with Cercle Brugge, recording nine goals and two assists in 26 league appearances as he made his presence felt away from the Veltins Arena.

They had the option to make this move permanent but have seemingly opted against pursuing a longer-term agreement for his services, enabling the two Glasgow-based sides to battle for his services.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Fulham fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Fulham play their home games? The Valley Loftus Road Stamford Bridge Craven Cottage

However, they aren’t the only side in the race for his signature with Fulham and AFC Bournemouth also thought to be interested in recruiting the Welshman following his impressive displays last term, with both sides keen on strengthening their squads considerably ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

His contract in Germany expires in just 12 months, potentially enabling the Cottagers or the Cherries to seal a cut-price agreement for his services, with Matondo in line for a move despite his current side’s promotion back to the Bundesliga.

However, the two sides could potentially miss out after this latest report regarding interest from Scotland’s top two teams, possibly forcing the English duo to focus on other targets.

The Verdict:

It would have been a gamble to bring him in but considering the fees both the Cottagers and Cherries may have to fork out to recruit more established top-tier players, it’s perhaps a shame that they may miss out in this race with other areas to focus on as well.

Both have a number of areas to address, with Scott Parker possibly needing at least one new player in most positions to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the top flight.

A goalkeeper, backup left-back, centre-back and a forward should be at the top of their agenda and considering the south-coast side probably won’t have a huge amount of money to spend, recruiting Matondo for a reasonably modest fee may have been a real coup for them.

He may have provided them with the attacking firepower needed to compensate for a potentially leaky defence next term – and may have also helped to take pressure off Dominic Solanke to score the majority of their goals.

Similar applies with Aleksandar Mitrovic at Craven Cottage – because the Serbian will be expected to adapt to the top tier well after enjoying such a remarkable season in the English capital with 43 league goals to his name.

Harry Wilson can already help out in terms of goalscoring contributions – and Matondo may have been a real asset too.