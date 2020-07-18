Fulham to rival Premier League duo for 5-goal attacker

Fulham are one of several English clubs interested in signing Bright Osayi-Samuel after Club Brugge had an offer accepted for the QPR man.

The winger has been a bright spark for the R’s this season, impressing down the flanks with his ability on the ball, skill and pace.

Such displays have caught the eye of others though, with reports revealing yesterday that the Belgian champions had agreed a fee worth around £4.7m for Osayi-Samuel.

And, it appears that has prompted further interest in the 22-year-old, with Football Insider claiming that the Cottagers, Leicester and Brighton are all showing interest and they could be ready to make a move.

Clearly, they would have to match the fee that Brugge have paid and it would then be down to the player to decide where to go, as he approaches the final year of his deal with the R’s.

Interestingly, the report also adds that Leeds and Southampton, who had been previously monitoring Osayi-Samuel, will not be pursuing a move for the wide man.

The verdict

Osayi-Samuel is a player with huge potential and for the fee suggested he would turn out to be a bargain for someone.

With that in mind, the interest from the three domestic sides is no surprise but they will need to act quickly as Brugge can discuss personal terms with the youngster and the chance to play in a different country, and in the Champions League, may appeal.

Unfortunately for the R’s, Osayi-Samuel’s departure seems inevitable and he is going to be very tough for them to replace.

