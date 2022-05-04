Fulham to rival European duo in transfer pursuit of 29-y/o defender

Fulham have shown an interest in Torino defender Koffi Djidji as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s side capped off a remarkable season with a 7-0 victory over Luton Town on Monday to seal the Championship title, and whilst they still have one game to play, attention for the recruitment team will already be on next season.

Strengthening the defence is sure to be a priority and French media outlet RMC Sport have claimed that Djidji is a target.

The 29-year-old is currently at Torino but he is about to enter the final year of his contract with the Serie A side, so a summer move could be on the cards.

However, a deal won’t be straightforward for the Cottagers, as the report also states that Sporting CP and Olympiacos are keeping tabs on the former Nantes player.

Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector, two players who had been backup this season, are expected to leave in the summer, so the Londoners will look to bring in at least one centre-back this window.

Think you’re a hardcore Fulham fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Cottagers quiz

1 of 25 What year were the club founded? 1875 1877 1879 1881

The verdict

This would appear to be a decent signing for Fulham if they could pull it off, as Djidji has some top-flight experience in both France and Italy which shows his pedigree.

Plus, the fact Sporting CP and Olympiacos are keen shows he is someone that has a good reputation on the continent.

With the player about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, you would expect he is available for a relatively low fee, so this could be a smart move for someone who can be a good squad player next season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.