Fulham to compete with Nottingham Forest for Tottenham defender

Fulham have joined the race to sign Nottingham Forest transfer target Joe Rodon.

According to the Daily Record, there are three Premier League clubs competing to sign the former Swansea City defender.

Transfer expert Ekrem Konur, via Nottinghamshire Live, has claimed that Fulham and Wolves are also interested in the 24-year old.

The Welsh man has only managed 15 league appearances for Spurs since his arrival in 2020.

Forest had been previously linked with a move for the defender, but now face competition from two of their rivals for next season.

It has been suggested that Rodon is a top defensive priority target for Steve Cooper’s side, but they will now have to ward off interest from Fulham and Wolves to complete any deal.

The Reds’ boss has worked with Rodon during their time together in South Wales and is keen to reunite with the player.

The former Cheltenham Town player has been unable to break into the Spurs lineup since departing Swansea.

His first season in North London saw him start eight Premier League games, but that number fell to zero in 2021-22.

Ahead of Wales’ World Cup campaign, the defender may seek a move for greater playing time in order to book his place in Rob Page’s side.

It remains to be seen whether an exit from White Hart Lane would be on a permanent or temporary basis.

Both Fulham and Forest are preparing for returns to the Premier League, after winning promotion from the Championship during the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

Rodon performed well for Cooper during their time together at Swansea and there was a reason why a club like Tottenham were interested in signing him.

However, it hasn’t panned out well for him at Spurs so a move away ahead of the World Cup makes the most sense.

Fulham would be a good destination for him, but that connection with Cooper could sway any decision he makes on his future.

A loan deal could suit all parties, but a permanent signing also wouldn’t come as any kind of surprise as Spurs may look to cash-in on a valuable asset.