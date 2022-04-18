Fulham targeting summer transfer switch for Arsenal player

Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun is a summer transfer target for Fulham, who are close to securing their return to the Premier League after a one year absence, according to MailPlus.

The Cottagers will be looking to bolster their squad massively should they inevitably seal promotion back to the top flight, and Balogun is on the radar of the club’s transfer team.

Marco Silva could be set to give the England under-21 international his first taste of regular Premier League football as he’s failed to break into the Gunners’ senior side as of yet.

Mikel Arteta sent Balogun out on his first loan spell in January to Championship outfit Middlesbrough, where he’s scored three times in 15 league appearances, as well as notching two assists.

Despite not being as prolific in the EFL as he has been in under-23’s football for Arsenal, Balogun is wanted next season in the Premier League and Fulham could offer him a path to regular game-time in the top flight should the Gunners be keen on letting him out on loan once again.

The Verdict

Despite not being prolific in his time at Middlesbrough this season, Balogun is still a promising talent with the world at his feet.

He clearly does know where the back of the net is judging by his goals for Arsenal’s development squad and at youth level for England, but it may take him time to find his feet in a senior environment.

Arsenal will be keen to see him tested in the top flight though, although it’s hard to see him playing as a central striker in Marco Silva’s system with Aleksandar Mitrovic the main man at Craven Cottage.

If Balogun does join Fulham then perhaps he would be expected to feature in a role on the left flank where he cuts inside and makes things happen – that is merely something to consider at this stage though as there will be countless other clubs interested in doing a deal for the youngster this summer.