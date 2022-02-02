Fulham talks revealed as Liverpool look to beat Chelsea to signing

Liverpool are reportedly confident of completing the signing of Fabio Carvalho in July after running out of time to land the Fulham teenager in the January transfer window.

The Reds had agreed a £5 million fee with the Cottagers for the 19-year-old attacking midfielder but could not get the deal done before the transfer window slammed shut on the 31st of last month.

Carvalho’s current deal is set to expire in the summer and he has rejected a number of new offers from Fulham, including big-money terms back in November.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are confident of signing the playmaker on a pre-contract in the summer.

However, it is understood they will continue to hold talks with Fulham over what compensation the west London club will be owed with the hope that a figure can be agreed to ensure that the Anfield outfit can beat off any competition – said to now include Chelsea.

As Carvalho is under 24, compensation is owed to Fulham even if he leaves on a free transfer at the end of his contract and will be agreed via a tribunal if the negotiations between the two clubs are not a success.

The attacking midfielder is having a phenomenal breakthrough season for Marco Silva side – scoring seven times and adding five assists as he’s helped them move clear at the top of the Championship.

Did any of these 25 ex-Fulham players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Steed Malbranque Yes No

The Verdict

Given his contract situation, Fulham will have known that the end of the January window was unlikely to halt Liverpool’s pursuit of the 19-year-old.

They’ve been burnt before by the rules concerning young players with Harvey Elliott snapped up by the Premier League club for a tribunal-decided fee that many felt was below the bright prospect’s value.

Agreeing compensation via talks with Liverpool may help the Championship league leaders avoid a similar disappointment this time around and with the likes of Chelsea now sniffing around, it seems as though it might be beneficial for both parties to come to an agreement.

Carvalho looks like a special player and one that certainly has a future in the Premier League.

Early on in the season, Fulham fans will have been hoping that could come with them but that now looks very, very unlikely.