Fulham talent set for temporary departure to EFL club

Fulham forward Timmy Abraham is set to spend next week with League One side Cheltenham Town, as reported by Gloucestershire Live.

The striker, who is the younger brother of Chelsea front-man Tammy Abraham, is set to play a part in Cheltenham’s friendly against Evesham United on Tuesday night.

Abraham started his youth career with Charlton before swapping the east for the west by joining Fulham in 2017.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2019/2o campaign with Bristol Rovers and split last season into a spell with Plymouth Argyle in league One and Raith Rovers in the Scottish Championship.

Despite not finding the back of the net in league football as of yet, Abraham netted twice in two EFL Cup games during the 2019/20 campaign.

Cheltenham, who won League Two last year, will be looking to avoid the fates suffered by Swindon Town and Northampton Town, in which League One relegation automatically followed promotion.

The Verdict

Abraham has shown a willingness to succeed with three loan spells at 20-years-old, and the fact that he is attracting the interest of a League One club shows that he has plenty of promise.

Being just slightly shorter than his brother, Abraham has the raw, physical attributes to cause problems to opposition defences. However, he has the ability and desire to run in behind and cause a different type of threat than first perceived.

It is important for Cheltenham to not stand still in this transfer window. The amount of talent that is being brought into the division, and the sheer size of the clubs within the division, makes it a priority that they recruit a squad that consists of third-tier experience, and youthful talent that offers something different.

Abraham is not a signing that guarantees goals but he is a player who because of his age, can drastically improve throughout the course of a season.

