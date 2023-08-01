Fulham have "shown" an interest in Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda, according to an update from Wales Online reporter Ian Mitchelmore.

Benda is currently out of action after suffering a serious knee injury back in January, with it being confirmed the following month that he would be forced to undergo surgery to repair the issue.

Tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), he was inevitably going to miss the remainder of the campaign and it's unclear when he will return to action, with the Cottagers potentially keeping tabs on his situation in case he does return to full fitness.

What's the state of play in Swansea City's goalkeeping department?

Andy Fisher has endured a mixed time at the Swansea.com Stadium and with Russell Martin no longer at the club, you feel that could be detrimental to the stopper in his quest to win as much playing time as possible.

And he suffered a real blow yesterday when it was announced that Carl Rushworth had joined on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

Considering Brighton and Hove Albion rate him so highly, with the keeper putting pen to paper on a contract extension at the Amex Stadium before sealing this move, Rushworth will only be spending one season in South Wales with only a temporary move being sanctioned.

Rushworth won't have come to the Swansea.com Stadium to sit on the bench, so Fisher could be consigned to a place on the bench and Benda may also have his game time limited when he returns to action.

Depending on whether Michael Duff prefers Fisher or Benda, the latter could potentially become surplus to requirements in South Wales.

Do Fulham need a new goalkeeper?

Bernd Leno and Marek Rodak are both available as options at this stage - but it remains to be seen whether both remain at Craven Cottage.

Even if they do, Benda could be required in the English capital with Paulo Gazzaniga being released on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer.

Luca Ashby-Hammond has also sealed a loan exit, so Marco Silva's side could certainly benefit from having a third-choice stopper.

Benda is a senior keeper - but many clubs now have three senior stoppers at their disposal. However, it remains to be seen whether Benda would be content with a limited amount of playing time.

Journalist Mitchelmore has said this potential deal could be one to keep an eye on both this summer and in January, considering his injury.

Would a move to Fulham be beneficial for Steven Benda?

The 24-year-old should not be sitting on the bench or in the stands at his age.

If he was 10 years older, you could understand him coming in as a second or third-choice stopper because he would be an experienced keeper with a lot of offer youngsters in his department.

But Benda should be looking to start every week in his quest to have a successful career.

If he does move on from the Swansea.com Stadium, he needs reassurances from his future club that he will be playing most weeks, if not all the time.

A switch to another EFL side seems logical if he can't regain his starting spot at the Swansea.com Stadium, which could be a possibility if both Rushworth and Fisher can impress.