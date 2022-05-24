Fulham swoop to sign Premier League defender as Newcastle United consider their stance

Fulham are eyeing a move for Aston Villa defender Matt Targett this summer, as per the Northern Echo.

Targett is currently on loan at Newcastle United having joined in January, and previously had a loan spell at Fulham in 2018.

According to the Northern Echo, Eddie Howe is still assessing whether or not to make the full-back’s move to the North East permanent this summer.

When the deal was made to bring Targett on loan to the club in January, a clause was inserted that would allow the full-back to join the club on a permanent basis for £15 million pounds this summer.

By all accounts, Matt Targett’s loan move to St James’ Park has been a success, with the 26-year-old producing consistent performances at full-back for the Magpies.

Since joining, Targett has made 16 Premier League appearances for the club, and contributed to their improvement in defence as they steered themselves clear of the top-flight relegation battle.

Following their promotion to the Premier League, Fulham are exploring options to strengthen their squad, with Targett being the latest of a long list of players linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

The Cottagers have Antonee Robinson and Joe Bryan on the books at left-back currently.

The Verdict

I think Matt Targett would be an excellent signing for Fulham on their return to the Premier League.

He’s been a consistent top-flight performer in recent years and that has been no different at Newcastle United this season.

In fact, it would be quite surprising if Newcastle did not take up their option to sign him permanently this summer.

With plenty of financial resources at their disposal, they may feel they can do better, which may be true, but certainly for Fulham – a club looking to establish themselves in the Premier League – Targett would be a fantastic addition.