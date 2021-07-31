Fulham, Stoke, Bournemouth enter transfer chase for Championship attacker

Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke City are interested in signing Peterborough United attacker Siriki Dembele, according to The Sun.

Dembele played an influential role in helping Peterborough win automatic promotion from League One last season, but his future at the club looks uncertain.

The 24-year-old made 42 appearances in League One last season, scoring 11 goals and chipping in with 12 assists.

Dembele has endured a bit of a stop-start pre-season due to an Achilles problem, but the attacker is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the new campaign.

According to The Sun, Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke City are all interested in landing the forward, who can play out wide or through the middle.

Dembele has only one year left on his contract at Peterborough, though it is said that Posh are looking to receive £4million for his signature this summer.

The Sun report, though, that Fulham, Bournemouth and Stoke are only willing to pay £2.5million, which could prove to be a stumbling block.

The Verdict

It is clear to see why Dembele is in such demand ahead of the new season.

He is an exciting attacking player who scores goals and creates chances. He’s only young, and his contract situation means that Posh may be forced into selling him and cashing in whilst they still can this summer.

For someone like Fulham and Bournemouth, I think he could thrive, but Peterborough often drive a hard bargain and I can’t see them letting him go.