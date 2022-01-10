Fulham, Stoke and Blackburn join Nottingham Forest in transfer battle for Championship midfielder

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is a wanted man in the Championship, with multiple clubs joining Nottingham Forest in the race for his services, according to TEAMtalk.

Forest reportedly submitted an offer for the 22-year-old, who only arrived at the Seasiders over the summer on a free transfer from Everton, only for it to be turned down by Neil Critchley’s side.

Alan Nixon suggested that bid to be in the region of a paltry £100,000 and with the Tricky Trees now aiming to bring Millwall’s Jed Wallace to the City Ground, it remains to be seen if another offer is tabled.

Now though a trio of second tier clubs are looking to make a move for the winger, who has one goal and three assists to his name this season.

High-flyers Fulham and Blackburn Rovers, as well as Stoke City, are now said to be in the hunt for the Tangerines man, who has less than six months remaining on his current deal – although the club have the option to extend it by another season.

The Verdict

The aforementioned contract option is something you can surely see Blackpool taking up to protect Bowler’s value.

But the interest will be somewhat unsettling considering he’s played in every single match in the Championship for the Seasiders this season.

You could say that Bowler does have something to offer for all the clubs that are interested but he’s not guaranteed to be a starter at any of the interested parties.

He is probably best sticking by Blackpool – a team where he’s getting regular minutes – although if a seven-figure offer comes in for his services then they may find it tough to turn down depending on the size of it.