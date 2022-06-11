Fulham still pushing to win transfer race with Newcastle and West Ham

Fulham are still keen to beat Newcastle United and West Ham United to the signing of PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola as they prepare for life in the Premier League, according to Claret&Hugh.

Marco Silva’s side won the Championship last season to ensure they’re back in the top flight after just one year away.

Areola joined Fulham on loan during their last stint in the Premier League and have been linked with a fresh move for the French shot-stopper.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham are expected to trigger the clause in their loan deal with PSG and pay the €9 million (£7.7m) fee required to keep him at the London Stadium, however, the Daily Mail has claimed Newcastle United are also keen.

According to Claret&Hugh, the Cottagers have not been put off by the other interest in the 29-year-old.

It is said that they’re being “busy” as they look to win the race for Areola – though his lofty wages could prove a stumbling block.

The Frenchman has impressive pedigree – having come through the PSG academy to feature for the first team as well as representing Real Madrid, Villareal, and the France national team.

The Verdict

Financially, it looks as though it’s going to be difficult for Fulham to win the race for Areola but it seems they remain keen to try and get a deal done.

His lofty wages – £120,000-a-week as per Capology – are a major obstacle, particularly given West Ham and Newcastle have bigger budgets than the newly-promoted side.

The 29-year-old is a Premier League quality goalkeeper and would be a good addition to Silva’s side ahead of the new season.

They head into 2022/23 high in confidence after their Championship title win but will need to strengthen given the struggles we’ve seen them have at this level previously.

