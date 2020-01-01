Fulham signed only a handful of new players this summer, with the club having to go about balancing the books after a disastrous campaign last time out in which they were relegated to the Championship after failing to secure their Premier League safety.

One of the new men to come through the door at Craven Cottage was 26-year-old forward Bobby Reid, with the versatile attacker arriving on loan from fellow Championship side Cardiff City.

Reid has found his spell in west London to be something of mixed affair thus far, with the former Bristol City man making just 12 starts under Scott Parker.

However the forward will have taken solace in the fact that he has found the net on four occasions, whilst also laying on two assists for his teammates in some of his more bright displays in a white shirt.

Given his mixed start since arriving at the club, Reid was unsurprisingly quick to reflect on the year that has gone by in a recent Instagram post:

With his future at Cardiff seemingly unclear, Reid will surely be keen to continue going about his business in a positive fashion as he seeks to convince Fulham that the option of pursuing a permanent deal for his services is a route they should consider.

2020 is sure to be a big year for Reid as his loan spell is set to expire in June of this year, with his future performances this campaign sure to determine where his long-term future lies.