Fulham showing transfer interest in 29-year-old international midfielder

Championship table-toppers Fulham are tracking South Korea international midfielder Son Jun-ho ahead of a potential summer transfer deal, according to reports in China.

Chinese outlet Sina.com (via Football-Asian) believe that the Cottagers will make an offer in the near future for the 29-year-old to his club, who are Chinese Super League side Shandong Taishan.

And Fulham are set to send scouts out to South Korea’s latest set of international fixtures later this month to watch Jun-ho, who has 13 caps for his national side.

Jun-ho has been at Shandong for a year now after joining from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors in his native country, and last season he scored four goals and assisted a further six in the Chinese Super League.

If reports in Asia are to be believed then Marco Silva’s side are keen admirers of Jun-ho, who has a contract running at Shandong until the end of the 2023 CSL season.

The Verdict

With Jean Michael Seri’s contract expiring this summer and Fulham looking set to cash in on Andre-Franck Zambo Anguissa, Fulham look in need of bolstering their midfield department in the summer.

We can assume that the Cottagers will be in the Premier League next season – it’ll take a collapse of epic proportions for them to not be – and bringing in international experience can only be a good thing.

Despite his caps for South Korea though, Jun-ho hasn’t exactly played at a majorly competitive level in his career so far – the South Korean league and the Chinese Super League don’t compare to the top European leagues.

He may be able to step into the English game with no qualms though – and it will be interesting to see how he performs for South Korea later this month as it appears that Cottagers scouts will be watching.