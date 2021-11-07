Fulham are interested in making a potential move for Angers midfielder Angelo Fulgini during the January transfer window, according to The Sun on Sunday (07/11/21, p59).

Fulgini is a player that is in-demand ahead of the winter transfer window following his impressive performances for Angers in the French top flight this season.

That has seen the midfielder manage to register two goals and one assist in 13 appearances, as well as average 1.7 shots and 0.7 key passes per game.

It has already been reported by Football Insider that the likes of Southampton, Brighton and Brentford are all potentially interested in making a move for the talented midfielder when the winter transfer window opens.

And according to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday (07/11/21, p59), Fulham are now ready to enter the race for his signature.

Marco Silva’s side are thought to be hoping that they can convince the midfielder to join them while they are still in the Championship.

The report adds that Fulgini could be made available to sign by Angers for a fee of around £10 million during the winter window.

The Verdict

This would be an excellent signing if Fulham were able to pull this off and it would have to be regarded as a major coup for them considering the midfielder has interest from the Premier League at the moment.

Fulgini is the sort of player that would instantly add quality to this Fulham side and it would be the sort of addition that could provide them the extra boost they may need in January to get themselves over the line in the race for promotion.

The midfielder will be able to see Fulham riding high in the Championship and that could help to convince him that a move to Craven Cottage might be a good one for him.

However, it will still be hard for Silva to convince him to swap top-flight football for the English second tier.

You could see the midfielder ripping up the Championship with his quality if he adapted well to the league. Therefore, it would be really exciting to see Fulham manage to pull this move off in January.