Fulham set to offer Middlesbrough target Marco Silva lifeline

Neeskens Kebano has a big part to play in Fulham’s season, according to manager Marco Silva.

The Cottagers are targeting an immediate return to the Premier League as they look to win promotion at the first time of asking this term.

Promotion is something Kebano has experienced not once, but twice before, in 2016/17 with Slavisa Jokanovic and with Scott Parker in 2019/20.

Kebano, who scored two goals in three play-off fixtures in 2019/20, fell out of favour and was sent on loan to Middlesbrough in the second half of last season.

The Congolese winger, who added four assists in 18 games for Boro, was targeted for a permanent swoop by manager Neil Warnock.

But Silva was keen for Kebano to remain at Craven Cottage, and believes the 29-year-old has a big part to play in the Cottagers’ campaign.

Speaking to West London Sport, Silva said: “It’s good for us that we have a good number of players that know really well the competition and what it means to play for Fulham Football Club in the Championship.

“Some of them in the past had a very good taste of what it means to get promotion, and Kebano is one of them.

“He’s a player who knows really well the club, knows really well the competition. Of course, he’s a player that is a part of my plans.”

Coincidentally, Fulham face Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage tomorrow afternoon as the London club look to get their season off to a flyer.

The Verdict

I think this is a smart decision by Silva.

Kebano is one of the more senior and experienced players in the squad despite being only 29, and he knows what it takes to win promotion from this level.

He proved last season that he can still perform at a decent standard at this level, producing a number of impressive displays for Boro.

Fulham have so much talent going forward, and Kebano is a decent option to have as well.