Fulham set to miss out on reported £15 million transfer target

Fulham are set to miss out on a top transfer target to Torino, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Cottagers had been linked with a move for Manor Solomon, but are set to lose out on his signature to Italian side Torino.

The Shakhtar Donetsk player was hoped to be one of Fulham’s first signings of the summer, with his arrival targeted for before pre-season began.

However, it now appears that the deal has collapsed entirely.

The Shakhtar Donetsk director Carlo Nicolini has confirmed that Torino are the favourites to make a £15 million agreement with the Ukrainian outfit.

The Fulham recruitment team have held talks to sign the likes of Thomas Strakosha and Al-Musrati but have yet to confirm their first new addition to the squad of the summer transfer window.

Marco Silva will be hoping to add improvements to his side as they prepare to take on the Premier League having earned promotion from the Championship last season.

The London club comfortably won the title, earning 90 points in total.

This will be Fulham’s third season in the top flight in the last five years, having earned the status as a yo-yo club in that time.

The Verdict

The lack of transfer activity at Fulham is unusual relative to previous years, but it is still too early to be too concerned about it yet.

However, the current squad will definitely need one or two additions to safely compete for their survival in the Premier League.

There are still several weeks until pre-season so there is still time to have players brought in before then.

But the club will need to learn from previous mistakes of making too many big-name signings that don’t fit in the team, so perhaps this extra caution is a sign of those experiences being taken into account.