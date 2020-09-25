Fulham set to make late push to beat Palace to signing of £20m-rated EFL man

Fulham are reportedly trying to hijack Crystal Palace’s move for Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The Brentford winger has been one of the most exciting players in the Championship over the past two seasons – scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists.

He was instrumental in helping the Bees make it to the play-off final last season but after they suffered defeat his future has seemed unclear.

Aston Villa, Palace, and West Ham United are among the top-flight clubs linked this summer but it is understood that the Eagles are now in advanced negotiations over signing the player – thought to be valued at £20 million by his club.

According to the Daily Mail, however, Fulham are keen to hijack the deal and have been in contact with Benrahma’s advisors to get an update on how his potential move to Palace is progressing.

The west London club may face some difficulties in landing the winger, however, as previous reports indicated that the Bees were reluctant to sell Ollie Watkins – who eventually joined Villa – to their local rivals.

Fulham beat the Bees in the play-off final but have suffered defeat in both of their first two Premier League games.

The Verdict

It would likely be a bitter pill for Brentford fans to swallow if just months after beating them in the play-off final, Fulham signed one of their star men.

That said, if the Cottagers table a superior offer to Palace they may be forced to consider it.

Benrahma has not featured for Thomas Frank’s side this season and you feel it’s very unlikely he will still be a Bees player come the end of the window.