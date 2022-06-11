Fulham set to lodge eight-figure bid for 10-cap international defender

Newly-promoted Premier League side Fulham are preparing to lodge a €12 million (£10,249,665) offer for FC Porto left-back Zaidu Sanusi, according to Portuguese outlet Jornal de Noticias – per Sport Witness.

The Cottagers are on the hunt for new arrivals following their Championship title-winning season, with head coach Marco Silva knowing that reinforcements are needed if his side are going to be competitive in the top flight.

Full-backs look to be on the agenda, with the Londoners already linked with a swoop for Real Betis man Alex Moreno, but Sanusi also looks to be on the shopping list of Silva.

A 10-cap Nigeria international, Sanusi played 24 times in the Primeira Liga for Porto this past season, scoring three times, as well as featuring regularly in both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

The 24-year-old, whose contract at Porto expires in the summer of 2025, is wanted by the Cottagers, but their proposed bid is lower than what the Dragões are expecting for his services.

Per the report, Porto are believed to want closer to the €20 million region for Sanusi, but it is unclear as to whether Fulham will stretch to that kind of fee to bring the Nigerian to Craven Cottage.

The Verdict

Fulham’s transfer list just gets longer and longer with every passing day – and the window has only just officially opened.

It’s important to have multiple targets for each position as other clubs are likely to be in for the same players, and it appears that in Sanusi, Marco Silva has added a talented player to his wanted list.

Sanusi has been with Porto for two years and has been a regular starter for the Portuguese giants, but the pull of the Premier League could be a factor when it comes to a potential switch.

Along with Fulham’s interest in Moreno, we will have to see how things progress, but being 24 years old, you’d have to imagine that Sanusi is the preferred target as there’s the ability to make money down the line for the West Londoners.