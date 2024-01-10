Peterborough United may have lost out to Leeds United in round three of the FA Cup this past weekend, but there was no shame in Darren Ferguson's side being downed with a side that had plenty of Premier League quality in it.

And scouts flocked to London Road on Sunday not just to watch some of Daniel Farke's stars, but also the emerging talent that is Ronnie Edwards.

Despite playing his football in the third tier, Edwards has 22 caps at youth level for England which just shows the potential he has to reach the very highest level.

For now though, Edwards remains in a promotion battle at Peterborough, but with 18 months remaining on his contract, now or the summer will be the best time for Posh to cash in on their prized asset.

Ronnie Edwards' Peterborough United League One Stats 2023-24 Appearances 25 Goals 1 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 96.8 Clean Sheets 9 Tackles Per Game 1.0 Interceptions Per Game 1.0 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.0 Clearances Per Game 4.4 Accurate Passes Per Game 79.0 Stats Correct As Of January 3, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

There has already been interest early on in the January transfer window from the top flight, with Crystal Palace reported to be working on a deal for the 20-year-old, and the Eagles have already had three bids turned down for the starlet.

Fulham set to enter chase for Peterborough's Edwards

It is not just Palace that are in the mix for Edwards' services though, as he has gained new admiring glances from the Premier League.

Having sent scouts to check him out in action against Leeds in the FA Cup, it is now Fulham who are showing interest in acquiring ball-playing defender Edwards, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

And after watching him up close in action against a team from a higher division, the Cottagers are now considering a move for Edwards, who has played 12 times for the England under-20's team and averages 79 accurate passes every league match due to Posh's tendency to play out from the back.

Marco Silva could see one of his defenders in Tosin Adarabioyo leave in the summer with his contract running down, and Edwards coul d be an ideal replacement with his best years ahead of him.

Fulham will have to battle with Palace though for Edwards' services, and West Ham United are also reported to be admirers of the young defender as well, which could complicate matters further.

£10 million price-tag set for Edwards by Peterborough

Any club who does want to purchase Edwards though will need pretty deep pockets thanks to the relevation from The Independent's Miguel Delaney in the last week.

Delaney claims that Peterborough have slapped a £10 million price-tag on Edwards' head and they will not budge on that despite the fact that in less than six months' time, he will go into the final year of his contract.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony would likely insist on a loan back to London Road for Edwards if he moves this month, but with Barnet also holding a 50 per cent sell-on clause following his switch in 2020, it is pushing the price up that Posh want as they would only stand to get £5 million if they sell for £10 million.