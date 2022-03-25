Fulham set to face transfer dilemma regarding 26-year-old

Fulham have not decided on the future of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa yet – despite the inclusion of an option in his loan deal with Napoli to turn the move to the Italians into a permanent one, according to TEAMtalk.

It has been reported by multiple publications that the Naples-based Serie A outfit can sign the Cameroon international for a set fee this summer following the conclusion of his loan spell, which is believed to be in the region of €15 million.

However it would require Anguissa to agree a contract with Luciano Spalletti’s side, and if he turned that down then he could potentially return to Craven Cottage as they look set to return to the Premier League barring a complete collapse of form.

The 26-year-old featured three times in the Championship under Marco Silva before securing an August deadline day switch away from the London club – it was the first time he had played in the second tier having departed Fulham for Villarreal in 2019 following their first relegation during Anguissa’s time at the club.

With a return to the top flight on the horizon though, Anguissa could be set for another reprieve at Craven Cottage in what would be a boost to Silva’s midfield options going forward.

The Verdict

Anguissa showed last season that he’s a very classy operator – and that’s why Fulham paid big money for his services to Marseille in 2018.

It was probably fair to let the midfielder depart for Napoli as it gave him the opportunity to contest European football, and he’s been a regular over in Italy when he’s been fit to play.

And just because there’s the option to make the deal permanent for a set fee, it does not mean that Anguissa has to agree with it – if he’d prefer to play Premier League football again with Fulham then they would no doubt welcome him with open arms.

There’s a chance though that the club may feel that they can get a higher fee than they agreed with Napoli for his services this summer, so that could also be a path to go down for the Khan family if they want to finally cash in on Anguissa.