Fulham set to complete transfer swoop for teenage defender

Fulham are closing in on the signing of centre back Damon Park from Oldham Athletic, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Having come through the youth ranks at Oldham, Park has yet to make a senior appearance for the Latics, who were relegated to the National League this season.

But despite that, it seems as though the 16-year-old now looks to be destined for a rather different career path in the year to come.

Can you get at least 20/25 on this higher or lower Fulham quiz?

1 of 25 Is the capacity of Craven Cottage higher or lower than 15,000? Higher Lower

According to this latest update, Fulham are close to completing a deal to sign Park, having spotted the teenager playing at youth level for Oldham.

It is thought that the Cottagers are keen to secure more young homegrown talent with a view to the years ahead, and will pay £150,000 upfront for the signing of Park, with extras based on future appearances.

While Oldham endured a season to forget, the 2021/22 campaign was an excellent one for Fulham, who won promotion back to the Premier League as Championship title winners at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

This does feel like it is a huge opportunity for Park looking ahead to the future.

With a move to Fulham, the teenager will be joining a club who will be desperate to establish themselves in the Premier League, after several up and down seasons.

That is something that could give the centre back the chance to play against some of the biggests clubs in the world in the future, so pressure may now be on him to make sure he takes this chance.

Given their relegation to the National League, the finances Oldham receive from this deal could be crucial to the club going forward as well, meaning this could be an important deal for all involved.