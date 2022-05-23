Fulham set to compete with Brentford for signature of EFL midfielder

Fulham are set to face a battle with Brentford in a bid to sign Ayoub Assal.

According to the Mirror, the London clubs are looking to sign the AFC Wimbledon starlet this summer.

There are also a number of Championship clubs monitoring the 20-year old, with an exit from the Dons looking increasingly likely.

The winger was a key player for the team this season, starting 38 League One games as the team suffered relegation to the fourth tier.

However, the team’s demise has not seen any potential suitors put off a move for the starlet.

Assal has also played for the England U20s side, showing the promise that he has to become a top talent.

The forward scored eight goals in the league and earned a further two assists for the team that finished 23rd in the third division.

Fulham will be hoping to attract young, exciting talent to the team now that the club has secured its status as a Premier League side for the next 12 months.

Marco Silva’s team earned 90 points as they dominated their way to the league title to earn their third promotion in five seasons.

However, Brentford have impressed during their first campaign as a top flight side with Thomas Frank’s team earning a 13th place finish in the table.

The Verdict

This would be an exciting signing for Fulham if they can win the race to Assal’s signature.

Despite Wimbledon’s struggles this campaign, his performances still stood out and have now caught the attention of top sides.

That he has made it into the England underage setup also shows the talent that he already possesses.

While he might not be ready to step right into a Premier League starting lineup, this would still be a great long-term asset to have in any side.