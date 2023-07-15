This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Fulham are set to compete for the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.

According to Football Insider, the Cottagers have an interest in signing the 28-year-old this summer. However, Marco Silva’s side will have to fend off West Ham in their race to sign the midfielder.

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good signing for Fulham?

The midfielder has been a key part of the Southampton squad for a decade, but this summer could represent the end of his time at St. Mary’s.

Here we asked our FLW writers their verdict on whether Ward-Prowse would be a good potential signing for the Premier League club…

Declan Harte

Ward-Prowse is the key man at Southampton, so his departure would be a big blow to Russell Martin.

However, even with a 20-year association with the club, the reality of modern football is that a move back to the Premier League could be too lucrative and enticing for Ward-Prowse to turn down.

With the European Championship taking place next year, it may also be pivotal for the Englishman to be competing in the Premier League to stand any chance of making it into Gareth Southgate’s squad in Germany.

Fulham earned an impressive 10th place finish in the Premier League last season, but still need to strengthen or else face the threat of dropping into the relegation battle.

Ward-Prowse is a dependable, experienced option to have in the middle of the pitch.

Everyone knows of his attacking threat from set pieces, which would also be a huge arsenal to have in their armoury.

His brilliance from dead-ball situations could also combine well with the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is a threatening presence in the air.

It does depend on the fee, with Southampton likely to charge a premium for such a key player, but this would be a promising move for Fulham if they can beat West Ham to the punch.

Chris Gallagher

This would be a statement signing for Fulham if they could pull it off.

Ward-Prowse is a proven player at Premier League level, he is in his peak years, and he has represented England, so there's no denying that he would be a real coup for the Cottagers.

However, because of all that, the Saints are going to demand a big fee for their skipper, and he will cost a significant sum for Fulham to get this over the line.

It has been a frustrating summer window so far for the Londoners, who are more concerned about keeping key figures, such as top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic and boss Marco Silva.

So, a new signing would change the mood around Craven Cottage, and Ward-Prowse would undoubtedly improve the squad at Fulham.

But, there is rival interest in the midfielder, and even after relegation, Southampton won't sell on the cheap, particularly as they have other assets to cash in on.