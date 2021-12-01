Fulham set to be rivalled by Burnley in transfer pursuit of 25-year-old midfielder

Fulham’s reported pursuit of French midfielder Angelo Fulgini could be about to heat up as Premier League outfit Burnley have joined the race for the 25-year-old, according to Foot Mercato.

The Sun reported over the weekend that the Cottagers were considering a swoop for Fulgini from Ligue 1 side Angers in January, with a potential £18 million fee being paid.

Fulgini scored seven times and assisted a further four goals in France’s top flight last season and whilst he only has two goals to his name in the current campaign, he’s still wanted on British shores.

Quiz: 30 questions about Fulham’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 What was Aleksandar Mitrovic's league goal tally for 2021/22 after the Barnsley (H) match? 18 19 20 21

Marco Silva could have a gap to fill in the number 10 position in January if Fabio Carvalho departs but he could have to battle with Sean Dyche for the services of Fulgini.

Foot Mercato believe that the Clarets are willing to pay €15 million – which is just under £13 million – for Fulgini’s services in January after the early success of Maxwel Cornet who arrived from Lyon in the summer.

The Verdict

If it’s a choice of the Premier League or the Championship then you’d think Fulgini would pick the top flight every single time.

However Burnley are destined to be in a relegation battle this season whilst the Cottagers should be challenging for promotion, so the situation could look very different in the summer.

With Fulgini being an attacking midfielder, he wouldn’t really fit in to Dyche’s usual 4-4-2 system unless he reverts to a 4-4-1-1, whereas he would slot right into Fulham’s side should they decide to cash in on Carvalho.

It could be an interesting transfer battle this summer for the Ivory Coast-born midfielder and one that needs keeping an eye on.