Fulham set to be defeated in transfer battle by London rivals for 109-cap international

Fulham’s pursuit of Denmark international Christian Eriksen is set to be unsuccessful, with the ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder set to sign for Premier League side Brentford, according to Sky Sports.

Eriksen, who hasn’t played since the horrific moment during the European Championships during the summer when he suffered a cardiac arrest, was released from his contract with Inter Milan as he was unable to play with the implanted cardioverter defibrillator he has fitted.

He is able to ply his trade in England though once again and with Bees manager Thomas Frank knowing Eriksen well from coaching Denmark’s youth teams, he has been able to use his influence to convince the 29-year-old to signing for the Premier League newcomers.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World last week, Fulham were eyeing up an ambitious move for the 109-cap international to add to Marco Silva’s options in the final third for the rest of the season, with 90min claiming that talks did indeed take place between the player and club.

Eriksen though has opted for the red and white part of West London and a return to the top flight of English football for at least the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

The Verdict

It always looked like an audacious move to try and get Eriksen to Craven Cottage and it’s proven to be the case.

There was a small hope that because of how well they’ve been playing and the fact they’re in pole position for a Premier League promotion that Fulham could end up winning the race, especially considering they have players like Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Wilson at the club.

But the Premier League is always going to have that pull for Eriksen and with the Danish links to the club as well it seems like a no-brainer.

Providing he can prove his fitness, Eriksen can go in there and be the big fish and potentially make a difference – Fulham will be gutted that they haven’t got their hands on him but it was always going to be a struggle to make it happen.