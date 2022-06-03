Fulham set to be dealt crushing transfer blow in quest to land 29 y/o

Premier League outfit Everton are set to beat league rivals Aston Villa and Fulham to the signing of Burnley ace James Tarkowski, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old made 35 top-tier appearances during the 2021/22 campaign as one of the first names on the teamsheet in Lancashire – and was a shining light during what was a bleak campaign at Turf Moor as his side were relegated back to the Championship.

With this, the central defender looks set to end his seven-year stay with the Clarets in favour of a move back up to the top tier, with a potential World Cup place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad on offer if he can impress from now until the latter stages of the year.

The Toffees are set to provide him with the platform to impress in the top flight once more, beating the likes of Villa, Leeds United, Leicester City and the Cottagers to his signature in what is a real blow for the latter.

Marco Silva’s side are looking to strengthen their squad significantly during the summer window in their quest to remain afloat in the division for the long term – with the centre-back area likely to come up as a priority for the west London outfit to address.

Michael Hector and Alfie Mawson’s departures leave a big hole for the promoted outfit to address during the summer, with Terence Kongola’s future in the English capital also remaining uncertain.

The Verdict:

Tarkowski would have been a magnificent addition to have alongside Tosin Adarabioyo in central defence so it’s a big shame they now look set to miss out on him, though they should have other irons in the fire.

Getting value for money on players this summer will be crucial to their chances of remaining afloat in the division and this is why the Burnley centre-back would have been such a good signing to have as a free agent.

As their summer back in 2018 showed, the Cottagers aren’t guaranteed to be successful if they become big spenders in the coming months, so recruiting hidden gems will be key to ensuring they can address their defence without spending a huge amount.

It will also enable them to invest in other areas, because their centre-half area isn’t the only position they need to look at this summer.

They may also require a first-choice goalkeeper, a replacement for Neco Williams, central midfielders following the departures of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa and Jean Michael Seri, a winger and a man to come in and replace Fabio Carvalho.

Their forward area is another position they need to add more depth to.