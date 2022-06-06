Fulham set to battle Wolves for signature of Braga midfielder

Fulham have been linked with a deal for Braga man Al Musrati – but they now face competition to sign him from Wolves, as reported by Record in Portugal.

The Cottagers will be spending the majority of the summer window trying to ensure they are well prepared to give the Premier League a good go and try and stay in the top flight.

That means signing players who look like they could be assets to the club in the top division – and they’ve identified the 26-year-old as one of their potential targets during the transfer window. However, it won’t be easy to bring him to Craven Cottage this offseason, with Wolves also now keeping tabs on the player it appears.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Fulham fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 Where do Fulham play their home games? The Valley Loftus Road Stamford Bridge Craven Cottage

The midfielder featured heavily for Braga this season, making 30 league appearances and managing one goal and two assists along the way. He’s been a mainstay for the Portuguese side since his move back in 2020 and has made nearly 100 appearances for the club during his time there, meaning he has plenty of experience in the top flight in Portugal.

Having also previously played for Vitoria de Guimares and Rio Ave, he is well-versed in top tier football and has played in various countries with relative success. Now, it appears as though England could be his next challenge if either of these two clubs have their way.

He’s also been a regular for his national team of Libya – and all of this experience could be invaluable to Fulham if they can seal a deal for him.

The Cottagers then will be keen to try and snap him up this summer – but they may need to now put a better offer on the table than Wolves to tempt him to Craven Cottage instead.

The Verdict

Al Musrati is one of those signings that could be a worthwhile gamble for Fulham if they do decide to make an official bid for his services.

He has no experience in England and he has only played in Portugal over the course of his career so far. He’s worked his way to the top there to his credit and is now a regular for Braga, one of the biggest clubs in the country. You don’t do that by simply showing up – he’s put plenty of work in to get there.

The issue is whether or not his ability will transfer over to England if he gets the chance. The signs are that it would, considering that he is performing very well for his current side at a top level in Portugal and has also featured heavily for his national side. He could be one of those signings that goes under the radar and ends up being excellent.

Considering he might not also cost an arm and a leg – and considering his level of experience – it could work out to be a really good deal for Fulham if they can see off Wolves in the race to sign him.