Fulham have set their sights on a potential January transfer move for Preston North End’s young star Kian Best.

According to Alan Nixon, the Cottagers have taken an interest in the 18-year-old following his breakthrough into Ryan Lowe’s first team squad this season.

The teenager has made 10 appearances in the Championship this campaign, making his debut against Bristol City on the opening day of the term.

The youngster has proven a versatile figure, playing in midfield and defence, both out on the left and centrally, during his eight league starts.

Best is now attracting January transfer interest following his promising performances for the Lilywhites in the second tier.

What is the latest Preston North End transfer news?

Preston are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this season, with Lowe’s side competing at the top end of the Championship table.

The January transfer window could prove a vital part of the campaign then, with reinforcements having the potential to boost their chances of a top six finish.

However, the club will now need to be wary of Fulham during the winter market, with Marco Silva’s side setting their sights on Best.

The youngster has a contract with Preston until the summer of 2025, meaning there is no immediate need to cash in. However, the club will also want to avoid losing him as a free agent in 18 months’ time, so will surely be looking to open contract negotiations soon.

Those negotiations could hit a stumbling block amid interest from the London club, who can offer him Premier League football.

It is no surprise that a top flight side is taking a look at the 18-year-old as he has made the jump into senior football at Championship level quite impressively.

If he can maintain this level of development, then there is no doubt he will be playing in the top flight sooner rather than later.

Where are Preston North End in the Championship table?

Preston are currently eighth in the second division table following a 2-0 loss at home to QPR on Friday night.

The gap to the play-off places is still two points despite the defeat, with other promotion rivals also losing their respective games this weekend.

Preston finished 12th in the table last year, so will be aiming for another top half of the table result this campaign.

A play-off place would be above pre-season expectations, but Lowe’s side is now in a position to fight for a top six spot.

Next up for Preston is a clash away to Norwich City on 9 December.

Would Kian Best be a good signing for Fulham?

Making the jump up to the Premier League this early in his career would be a big step for Best.

However, he has shown that he isn’t afraid of the big stage having been impressive from the first minute of his senior debut with Preston earlier this campaign.

He has developed quite well, and has proven a very useful asset in Lowe’s squad due to his versatility.

That is sure to attract attention from Premier League clubs, and it wouldn’t be a shock if Fulham have rivals in the race for his signature in the near future.