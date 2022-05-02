Fulham set sights on Coventry City star

Fulham have approached Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, as per a report from Football Insider.

The Whites, who have already secured promotion to the Premier League are eyeing up a move for the 23-year-old to provide cover and competition for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The young forward has netted 16 times and has provided five assists in 44 Championship outings thus far, proving to be an important source of goals for the Sky Blues.

Being a forward who offers more than just the goals he scores, his physicality, link-up play, and pace in behind have all been on show for all to see throughout the campaign.

Signing for the Sky Blues on a permanent deal from Brighton & Hove Albion back in the summer, Gyokeres put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The verdict

It is no surprise to see higher-level interest in the Swedish international, with the Cottagers securing promotion to the Premier League.

Gyokeres has looked a level above at times in Coventry colours this season, proving to be a real hit after securing a permanent move to the Coventry Building Society Arena following a loan stint with the Sky Blues.

At 23 years old, he still has a very high ceiling, and whilst it looks an insurmountable task of consistently keeping Mitrovic out of the Fulham side on their return to the Premier League, he is someone who can continue to grow into a talismanic figure like the Serbian.

Given that he still has another two years left on his contract, it is likely that the Whites would have to fork out a hefty fee for the Sky Blues to consider parting company with their top scorer.