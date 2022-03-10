Fulham set sights on Bolton Wanderers winger

Fulham have been monitoring Oladapo Afolayan’s progression at Bolton Wanderers over the last few months, as per a report from The Bolton News.

The 24-year-old has netted 11 times in 35 league games this season for the Trotters, providing a further five assists in that time too.

After a really strong start to the calendar year, with Ian Evatt’s side appearing to make excellent progress towards the play-offs, they have picked up four points from their three games which has diminished their chances once more of reaching the much-desired top-six positions.

Speaking to The Bolton News about his squad, Evatt revealed that he expects to be tested in the summer when it comes to Bolton’s key assets but assured fans that the club are not under any pressure to sell.

Spending last season on loan with the Trotters in League Two from West Ham United, Afolayan has really stepped it up in the higher division.

The verdict

Afolayan has been a consistent source of final third excitement all season, showing excellent adaptability after a less prolific season last time out in the lower division.

It is no surprise to see interest starting to accumulate for the exciting winger, however, it is a slight shock to see a club who are likely to be playing Premier League football casting an eye over him.

Fulham look set to secure promotion back to the Premier League, and whilst Afolayan is someone who has shown excellent ability and confidence throughout this season, the top-tier at this stage is perhaps a step too far.

The Championship seems like the ideal destination for the exciting winger and it will be interesting to see if second-tier clubs come calling.