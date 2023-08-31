Highlights QPR is interested in signing Terence Kongolo from Fulham, but they face competition from Rapid Wien, making the negotiation complex.

Kongolo has fallen out of favor with Marco Silva at Fulham and is looking for regular playing time elsewhere.

QPR needs to strengthen their defense due to injury issues, and Kongolo's experience in English football could make him a valuable addition to the squad.

QPR are showing late transfer interest in signing Fulham’s Terence Kongolo – giving their West London rivals a decision to make

According to The Athletic, the R's are keen on the 29-year-old but face competition from Austrian outfit Rapid Wien, meaning any deal will not be a straightforward negotiation.

Kongolo has fallen down the pecking order under Marco Silva, failing to feature for the Cottagers at all so far this season.

The defender could seek a move away from Craven Cottage in order to get regular playing time elsewhere.

What do QPR need to sign for the end of the transfer window?

QPR are looking light in defence, in particular with injury issues causing players to compete out of position.

Signing another centre-back would be a smart move for Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Kongolo has plenty of experience in English football, having been with Fulham since the summer of 2019.

He has also played for Huddersfield Town, joining the club in a big-money move from Monaco during the Terriers’ time in the top flight.

The defender spent last season out on loan with French side Le Havre, where he made 14 appearances in Ligue 2.

He helped Le Havre gain promotion to the top flight as the team won the second division title.

It has been a difficult few years for Kongolo, with game time at Fulham becoming very hard to come by throughout his time in London.

However, a move to QPR is far from a foregone conclusion, with the team facing competition from abroad.

How has the start to the season been for QPR?

Many had tipped Ainsworth’s side for relegation before the campaign got underway but despite their early season form, there have been signs of life.

QPR are currently 19th in the table having earned just three points from a possible 12 but have run the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton close recently.

The Hoops have lost three of their opening four games in the league, conceding eight and only scoring three.

Their sole victory came against Cardiff City in Wales, with defeats coming against Watford, Ipswich and Southampton.

QPR have made a number of signings so far this summer as they look to improve on last year’s difficult campaign.

Rangers finished 20th in the table, just six points clear of the bottom three.

The likes of Asmir Begovic, Morgan Fox and Jack Colback have arrived to bolster the team’s options.

QPR have until 11pm on Friday night to complete any potential deal for Kongolo.

Next up for the London club is a trip to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Would Terence Kongolo be a good signing for QPR?

Kongolo would bring a much-needed extra body into the squad, so on that basis he would be a solid signing.

The defender has really struggled in recent years, so it is a slight risk to bring him in, but he did perform well in Ligue 2 last season, so perhaps that is a good sign that he can get back to his best.

QPR really lack defensive options so he will, at worst, provide cover in the event of further injuries.

But he could prove a smart signing if he can rediscover his best form.