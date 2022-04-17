Fulham set for player boost as update outlines Liverpool’s summer transfer plans

Fulham’s chances of signing Neco Williams on a permanent basis appear to have increased as Liverpool target Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay as a replacement.

The Welsh international joined the Cottagers in the January on a loan deal until the end of the season, and it’s a move that has worked out for the Londoners, as Williams has scored two goals, registered two assists and generally impressed in the 12 games he has played.

Therefore, the Cottagers would love to make the move for the right-back a permanent one, and it appears that could happen in the summer.

That’s after the Sun revealed that Liverpool are seriously interested in Ramsay, having sent scouts north of the border to track the Scotsman, who has enjoyed a real breakthrough year for the Dons.

The update says Ramsay’s arrival would mean he provides backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning Williams is allowed to leave.

The 21-year-old is expected to start for the Cottagers on Tuesday as they face Preston in a game that could confirm their return to the Premier League.

The verdict

This is obviously very good news for Fulham, because you wouldn’t expect Liverpool to have both Williams and Ramsay at the club, particularly because whoever is their right-back knows they aren’t going to play when Alexander-Arnold is fit.

Bringing in Williams on a permanent basis would be a no-brainer for Marco Silva, as he has quickly adapted to the style of play the boss wants and offers a threat going forward down the right flank.

Once promotion is confirmed you would expect Fulham to push to get this done and it seems as though this is a deal that could happen.

