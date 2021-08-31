Swansea City respond as Fulham make another move for star man

Fulham have seen another improved offer for Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes rejected by the Welsh club, according to the Athletic’s live transfer blog (31/08/21, 17:10).

Grimes has been on Fulham’s transfer radar for a while now this summer, and they have been making efforts to try and finally secure a deal for the midfielder on the final day of the transfer window.

It has already been reported today that Fulham have submitted an improved offer to Swansea that is believed to be in excess of £2.5 million to try and get them to agree to let the midfielder leave the club.

That comes with the Cottagers still aiming to add to their midfield options before the window is closed, with Andre-Frank Anguissa thought to be closing in on a loan deal to Serie A side Napoli in a deal that includes a €17.3 million option to buy.

However, according to the Athletic’s live transfer blog (31/08/21, 17:10), their latest offer to Swansea for Grimes has once again been rejected by the Welsh club.

Fulham could still yet make a renewed effort to sign Grimes and the Athletic also believes that Marco Silva’s side are in the market possibly to also add another right-back before the window shuts.

The verdict

This is another frustrating setback for Fulham in their efforts to get a deal for Grimes over the line this summer. It is a transfer saga that continues to rumble on and it seems at this stage that Swansea are going to be able to just about keep hold of their star player.

Grimes would be an excellent signing if the Londoners can pull it off and the midfielder is the sort of player that would add much to their already strong midfield options.

With Silva’s men having started the campaign so well a move there must be an appealing prospect for Grimes. Although the midfielder has a strong relationship with Swansea and is not seeming to be going all out to force the Welsh club into selling him.

Fulham are going to have to once again up their latest offer now if they are going to be able to secure a move for the midfielder.