Fulham reportedly win transfer race to beat likes of Spurs to signing

It’s being claimed that Fulham have won the race to sign goalkeeper Ethan Horvath this summer transfer window, with them set to beat the likes of Spurs to his signature.

Fulham are back in the Championship for next season having suffered relegation from the Premier League last year, though many will have them as one of the favourites to go back up as things stand and new boss Marco Silva will need to try and deliver on that expectation.

New signings are needed to bolster the squad now Silva has been appointed and it looks as though one of his early arrivals will be an addition to the goalkeeping department.

This comes from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook:

Sounds like #FFC have won the race for Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath. The American has also been linked with #THFC and numerous Championship clubs. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) July 7, 2021

The Verdict

The 26-year-old has an interesting CV having spent time with Molde in Norway as well as playing for Club Brugge, who he joined back in 2017.

He’s won 7 caps for the United States national team and is clearly a signing that will challenge for the number one spot at the club, though the likes of Marek Rodak will have something to say about that.

Fulham lost Alphonse Areola at the end of the season after his loan deal came to a conclusion whilst Marcus Bettinelli’s future remains up in the air and the club is now willing to listen to offers for Fabri, so it makes sense that a new stopper is potentially on the way in.

