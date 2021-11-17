Fulham: Remember Alexander Kacaniklic? Here’s what he’s up to nowadays

Alexander Kacaniklic is a tricky winger and spent some of his formative years as a footballer on these shores, having a stint in Liverpool’s youth set-up before moving to Fulham.

What’s he been up to since leaving Craven Cottage, though? And what’s he up to now? We take a look at his career so far.

The Swede joined Liverpool as a youngster in 2007 after initially coming through at Helsingborgs IF in his native country.

First-team opportunities with the Reds did not present themselves, though, and he finished his youth schooling with Fulham between 2010 and 2012, joining the Whites as part of the deal that saw Paul Konchesky head to Anfield.

Making his senior debut in 2012, the winger went on to make over 80 league appearances and scored 10 league goals for the club in the following four years, whilst also spending brief loan spells at the likes of Watford, Burnley and FC Copenhagen.

He joined Nantes in 2016 and then headed to Hammarby in 2019, before linking up with his current club, Hadjuk Split, earlier on in 2021.

He signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with the club in February of this year and has made over 20 league appearances for the club so far, scoring a couple of goals in the league along the way.

Having turned 30 in August, he still has plenty to offer in the game and will be looking to do exactly that with Split in the coming seasons.

Quiz: Have Fulham ever won an away game at each of these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 1. Oakwell (Barnsley) Yes No