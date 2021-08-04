Fulham reject transfer bid from European club for 25-y/o

Fulham have turned down a loan bid from Valencia for Andre Zambo Anguissa, as per a recent post by Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth on Twitter.

The midfielder was a regular for the Whites last season after returning from a previous loan spell with Villarreal and appears to be part of Marco Silva’s plans for the forthcoming season at Craven Cottage.

It is said that Fulham also hold an option to extend the 25-year-old’s contract by a further year, with Anguissa’s current deal expiring in two years time.

The Cameroonian international originally arrived in West London back in the summer of 2018 but largely failed to convince many in first campaign as the Whites were relegated back down to the Sky Bet Championship.

However he featured heavily under Scott Parker last term and now appears set to stay in the capital after the Whites rejected Valencia’s advances earlier on today.

The Verdict

It would be fair to assume from this development that Fulham would only be willing to let Anguissa go on a permanent deal for good money.

He still has plenty of time to run on his current contract and it appears at present that he features in Silva’s plans for the time being.

I do feel that his future at the club does hang in the balance in some ways as he hasn’t impressed many people since joining from Marseille and this will be a very big season for him if he does indeed stay put.

Anguissa may well fell that he can play at a higher level than the Championship but I don’t think Fulham would sell unless they can get at least a good portion of the fee back that they spent on him three years ago.

For now he is here to stay, but I don’t think this is the last we will hear about his future.