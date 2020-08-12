Fulham register interest in signing Arsenal player ahead of Premier League return

Fulham have registered their interest in signing Arsenal defender Calum Chambers according to The Sun.

Chambers has struggled for consistent game time with the Gunners, and the club are reportedly willing to let him leave during the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old made 18 appearances for Arsenal in the 2019/20 season, but picked up an injury midway through the league campaign which hampered his game time.

Chambers is a player that Fulham supporters will remember well, with the defender making 33 appearances for the Cottagers in a loan spell during the 2018/19 campaign.

The Sun claim that any potential deal would have to be in the region of £12million, and it remains to be seen as to whether Fulham will match Arsenal’s valuation of Chambers.

Scott Parker will be hoping that he can make the necessary additions to his squad ahead of their swift return back into the Premier League.

Fulham beat Brentford in the Championship play-off final at Wembley, with Joe Bryan proving to be the hero on the night, as he scored a brace in a 2-1 win.

The Verdict:

This deal would make sense.

Chambers isn’t likely to be a regular in the Arsenal team next season, so I’m not surprised to hear that they’re willing to listen to offers for the defender.

Fulham will know all about Chambers’ ability in his loan spell with the club earlier in his career, and they clearly see him as a player that could add something to their squad.

The Cottagers need to make sure they get their recruitment right this summer, otherwise they’ll be fighting to survive once again in the Premier League.