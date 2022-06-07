Fulham receive setback with Liverpool stance revealed on 21-year-old

Fulham will need to meet Liverpool’s asking price for Neco Williams to sign the youngster this summer.

The Reds placed a £15 million price tag on the 21-year old and are more than happy to keep the academy graduate should that not be met, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The full back spent the second half of last season on loan with the Cottagers.

His performances impressed Marco Silva as he quickly asserted himself in the starting lineup.

Fulham earned promotion to the Premier League for the third time in five seasons, with Williams playing an important role in the club clinching the Championship title along the way.

The right-back played 14 league games having arrived in the January transfer window.

In that time, the Welshman scored two and assisted two as Silva’s side finished the campaign with an impressive 90 points.

Fulham are hopeful of bringing Williams to the club on a permanent basis, but Liverpool are not planning to budge on their current asking price for the player, which could see this transfer saga stretch on for another number of weeks.

Williams recently played a role in Wales’ World Cup qualification, starting in the 1-0 play-off victory over Ukraine that secured their place in Qatar this winter.

The Verdict

This would be a sizable fee for a player that has not played for Liverpool much since graduating into the first team squad.

However, given his performances for Fulham in the second division, it is obvious to see why the club are looking to make him a permanent addition to the team.

Liverpool do hold all the cards in this negotiation, with Williams potentially to become an understudy to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But it is at Fulham where the 21-year old will get substantial first team minutes, so he may need to force the issue to get this deal over the line, if that is what he prefers.