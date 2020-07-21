Fulham receive multi-million pound transfer offer for player

Fulham have received an offer in the region of £22.5m from Villarreal for midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, according to Sky Sports.

Fulham broke their transfer record on Anguissa at the start of last season, with the London club spending £30m on the Cameroonian midfielder who was previously at Marseille.

Anguissa was one of many high-profile signings Slavisa Jokanovic brought to Craven Cottage last term, with the likes of Jean Michael Seri also arriving at the club.

Anguissa made 25 appearances as the Cottagers were relegated from the Premier League, and is yet to make a single appearance for Fulham since.

The 24-year-old has spent this season on loan in La Liga with Villarreal, scoring two goals and producing as many assists in a total of 39 appearances.

After an impressive loan spell in Spain, Sky Sports claim that Fulham have now received an offer in the region of £22.5m from Villarreal, who are looking to sign Anguissa on a permanent basis.

The Verdict

If Fulham miss out on promotion to the Premier League this season, then Parker will be looking to strengthen his squad and go one step further next term.

The funds from Anguissa’s sale, then, would be absolutely beneficial for the Cottagers.

£22.5m for a player who is never going to feature for the club again is unreal business, and it could allow Parker to bring in some excellent players in the summer.

The squad they already have on paper, though, should have been winning automatic promotion this season, so they need to recruit wisely.