Fulham ready to rival West Ham as they chase summer transfer swoop for 29-y/o

Fulham are looking to bring former keeper Alphonse Areola back to the club if they win promotion this season.

The French international spent the 20/21 season on loan at Craven Cottage from PSG and whilst it was a campaign that ended in relegation, the stopper was one of a few to enhance his reputation after some impressive displays.

Such form saw Areola earn another Premier League move this season, with the 29-year-old currently on loan at West Ham.

Whilst he has been backup to Lukasz Fabianski in the league, the cup competitions, particularly the Europa League, have given Areola the chance to play pretty regularly, and he has done well again.

As a result, 90min have confirmed that the Hammers are considering triggering the £11m clause they have to make the move a permanent one.

However, they have also stated that Fulham have a ‘significant interest’ in the keeper, which could see them leapfrog West Ham in the race for Areola’s signature.

Marco Silva’s men are 14 points clear of third place, with automatic promotion seeming inevitable for the Cottagers.

The verdict

It seems apparent that Fulham are in the market for a new keeper ahead of their Premier League return and securing a deal for Areola would be excellent business.

Despite the fact he was part of the team that were relegated a few years ago, everyone who saw the Frenchman play will have recognised how good he was.

Quite simply, he is a major upgrade on Marek Rodak, so this would be a real coup if they can beat West Ham to the player in the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.