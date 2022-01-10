Fulham ready to oversee experienced duo’s departures

Fulham are open to offers for Anthony Knockaert and Terence Kongolo this month, as per a report from The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

Kongolo, who is yet to appear at first-team level for the Cottagers this season, has been struggling with an injury and fitness.

Knockaert finds himself way down the pecking order at Craven Cottage, with the vastly-experienced winger playing just 21 minutes of Championship football this season.

The 30-year-old played no part in Fulham’s FA Cup triumph at Bristol City at the weekend, despite Marco Silva naming a much-changed side for the cup competition.

In 18 months with the Whites, Knockaert has only featured a handful of times for the Whites, spending last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

However, most of Kongolo’s football in recent months has come with the club’s U23s.

The verdict

Fulham have moved on it seems and have a settled squad where Silva is eyeing a consistent team as his approach to return to the Premier League.

Both players have evident and demonstrated ability, however, their futures do not lie with the West London club.

This does not mean that they will not find success elsewhere, instead, it is a slight stumbling block in their professional careers.

Knockaert has particularly shown a lot of quality in the English game and it would be no surprise to see him with a fair few suitors after this latest update.

He is likely to command a high wage, which could force a lot of clubs to reconsider their stance when it comes to interest in him.