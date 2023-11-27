Highlights Fulham's struggles for goals this season could lead them to sign Timo Werner or Armando Broja in the January transfer window.

If Fulham signs new strikers, it may decrease the chances of Jay Stansfield being recalled from his loan at Birmingham City, which would benefit the Blues.

Jay Stansfield needs to improve his end product, but if he can do so, Fulham will have to decide whether he should stay or return to Birmingham City.

With the January transfer window fast-approaching, many clubs' priorities are starting to surface among the media as they outline their targets for the second half of the season.

Fulham are one side in the Premier League who look a shadow of themselves compared to last season, having struggled for goals following Alexander Mitrovic's well-documented departure to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League in August. Despite the addition of the experienced Raul Jimenez, Marco Silva's side are the joint-lowest scorers in the top flight alongside newly-promoted Sheffield United with just 10 goals.

However, recent reports linking Fulham to a handful of strikers in the January window could play into Birmingham City's hands, as Wayne Rooney looks to stamp his authority on the Championship outfit after recording his first win in the Second City against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Who is linked with a move to Fulham in January?

Recent reports have linked the West London outfit with an extremely outlandish shout given his previous pedigree.

The Mirror report that German international Timo Werner has been linked with a surprise potential move to Craven Cottage, after only scoring two goals in eight Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig, with the Champions League outfit said to be wanting to balance the books and shift the former Chelsea man off their respective wage bill, with his estimated earnings as per Capology standing on €192,308 per week.

The Daily Mail have also linked Armando Broja with a potential switch across London, having scored against Silva's side for Chelsea back in October.

How can this play to Wayne Rooney and Birmingham City's hands?

These links could give Blues fans a massive boost, as if they do come to fruition in the coming weeks, it lessens the chances of the Whites recalling Jay Stansfield, who has shown glimpses of talent in his maiden campaign at Championship level following his summer loan move under John Eustace.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

So far in Royal Blue, the former Exeter City man has mustered five goals and one assist from 14 league appearances under the two managers, which has led to recognition by the England setup, making his U21's debut on November 18th and marking it with a goal in a 3-0 away victory against Serbia.

Where does Jay Stansfield need to improve?

It seems more beneficial for Stansfield's development that he remains in the second tier for the remainder of the season, where he will continue to play week-in, week-out instead of being utilised as a squad player by Marco Silva.

Much like the rest of the squad, it has taken time for Stansfield to adjust to Rooney's more progressive style of play, which has been proven by his touch count in the last five games, despite finding the back of the net twice in that period.

Jay Stansfield Touches Total (Last Five Games) Result Touches Total Jay Stansfield Goals Hull City (H) 0-2 18 0 Southampton (A) 3-1 26 1 Ipswich (H) 2-2 30 1 Sunderland (A) 3-1 10 0 Sheffield Wednesday (H) 2-1 14 0

Across the season, Stansfield has overperformed his xG by 2.4 as per Fbref, so as we move into a crucial period of the season, if the 21-year-old can add more to his end product, it will ultimately come down to Fulham as to where the best environment for the youngster to be in is, having only made eight senior appearances for the Cottagers to date.

Can Birmingham City now go on a run under Wayne Rooney?

Birmingham will be hoping the 2-1 victory against the league's bottom club can start a run as they head towards the hectic Christmas period.

Such is the nature of the Championship so far this campaign, it only takes a handful of results to change the complexion of a side's season, as Blues look to recapture the form they'd shown earlier on in the season.

As for Stansfield, he will target Wednesday's away fixture to Blackburn Rovers as a chance to grab his first goal in three games.