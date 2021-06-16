Fulham are set to lose manager Scott Parker this week, as per the Telegraph.

Parker is in negotiations to depart Craven Cottage, and AFC Bournemouth could be set to offer him a quick route back into management.

This means that Fulham will be on the lookout for a new manager, and it remains to be seen who will take the reins at the London club.

Whoever takes over will be keen to get to grips with their squad, but can you answer each question about every first-teamer correctly?

Fulham quiz: One question about every player in the Whites' first-team - Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 18 Kenny Tete joined from which club? Ajax PSV Lyon Lille