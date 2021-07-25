Fulham quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Cottagers?

After a tough season back in the Premier League last term, Fulham have returned to the Championship with a new manager and a new aim: to achieve promotion once again.

If they want to do this, they will need a rock-solid defence to complement a potent attack and with the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo in their backline, they have the potential to do this.

And after Mason Greenwood’s praise of Cottagers left-back Joe Bryan, saying he was the toughest player he had ever played against, the west London side’s fans will be approaching this season with much optimism under Marco Silva.

Along with winger Harry Wilson, Silva is also closing in on the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga and it’s a move that will go a long way in strengthening their defence.

Sticking with this topic then, we’re asking you whether the following 25 players have ever scored against Fulham in their playing career. There are some surprises in here – so anyone who gets 100% really is a die-hard Cottagers fan!

When you’ve finished, let us know how you got on!

1 of 25 Andre Gray? Yes No