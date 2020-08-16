Fulham are prepared to table a sizeable contract offer of around £50,000-a-week to Wigan Athletic full-back Antonee Robinson, as they look to beat of the likes of Sheffield United, Everton and Newcastle United to his signature, according to The Sun.

Fulham preparing sizeable offer for in-demand Wigan Athletic man amid PL competition

Robinson has emerged as a real sort after prospect with the 23-year-old having impressed with his performances for Wigan over the last year or so, and he came close to securing a move to AC Milan back in the January transfer window, but after that deal failed to materialise and following the Latics relegation he looks set for a Premier League switch.

Fulham will be needing to add to their defensive options ahead of their return to the Premier League next season – and although Joe Bryan enjoyed an excellent game in their play-off final win against Brentford netting both goals, he did at times last campaign get caught out defensively down the left-hand side.

It is thought that Fulham are keen to add Robinson to their squad to battle with Bryan for the left-back position, and that the 23-year-old would be keen on a battle for a place in their side, but Scott Parker’s side will have to see if they can secure his deal ahead of other interested sides.

The verdict

This would represent a very sizeable contract offer for Robinson, but you could see why Fulham would be willing to offer him such a deal as they look to make sure they fend of plenty of competition for his signature – and were they to make such an offer you feel it would put them in a strong position to do so.

Robinson has plenty of potential to be developed further over the coming years and is a player with lots of quality who should be ready to make the step up to the Premier League, and it would be a smarter addition for Fulham to make than the sort of deals they struck ahead of their last season in the top-flight.

Given he could be available for around just £1.5 million, you can see why Fulham are prepared to offer him a large contract, with bargain signings like that very rare in the current market and therefore meaning heavy competition for such deals.